MARIETTA — Lou Kramer was one of millions of Americans laid off in the early stages of the pandemic. He worked in medical sales and was let go alongside 84 others at his company. But a year later, things have worked out quite well.
Kramer and his wife Jessica are now the proud owner-operators of Siete Tacos + Tequila, the new Mexican spot occupying primo real-estate at Marietta Square Market. Siete is the only full-service restaurant in the market, offering a full dining room and patio — the rest are counters that share communal seating. The Kramers said it’s been an unmitigated success with heavy demand.
“I like to say we run it like a business, not like a restaurant, and you watch your margins and you have good people,” Lou Kramer said. “And so far, so good.”
On offer are small plates, tortas (sandwiches), nachos, soups, salads and a dizzying array of tequilas — more than 68 and counting. The main courses are split between entrees with two sides and tacos with one side, running in the $10-15 range.
Lou Kramer said he feels the restaurant, with its large tequila selection and craft cocktails, has become a bit of a “pre-game” spot for Marietta revelers. Siete has also started hosting live music on the patio on Saturday nights.
“So, people come here, have a great meal, start boozing it up,” he said. “And then typically we always hear ‘Y'all, we're going out, we're going over there [barhopping].’”
He described the food as Mexican classics with a “trendy fusion spin.”
Chef Joey Wojtczak said it’s Americanized, but also “a step up from your regular, everyday Mexican.” For example, enchiladas filled with braised lamb instead of the typical ground beef and cheese.
The biggest hit has been the Beef Birria Tacos, described by Kramer as “like a French dip … but for tacos.” The menu lists them as “chili oil crispy tortilla/stewed beef/chihuahua cheese/adobo consommé/Spanish rice/charro beans.”
Opening some sort of food business had always been a dream for the couple, who are self-described foodies and like to try new restaurants as soon as they open. On a road trip with Jessica’s family, Drew Tutton, who owns and manages several car dealerships, suggested they open a restaurant.
“We were like, ‘Y'all are crazy, in the middle of a pandemic?’” said Jessica Kramer, who quit her property management job to start the business. “And then we knew we wouldn't be open till late in the year, so we'd be missing the summer and spring crowd. And neither one of us have ever owned a restaurant.”
Mexican actually wasn’t the first choice. Lou Kramer's passion has always been barbecue. But the owners of the market rejected some other proposals, the Kramers said, wanting to have as different types of cuisine that didn’t compete directly.
The space was formerly occupied by Street Taco, which after folding left the market devoid of Mexican food. Owners of Marietta Square Market wanted another Mexican place in the spot, so Lou Kramer tried to incorporate his barbecue ideas into the tacos.
“It was just this dream menu of dishes that we've had through travels,” he said.
The branding and theme were built around a mural on the space’s wall painted by Mexican street artist Neuzz. The couple named the business after the size of their family (Siete being “seven” in Spanish).
On a wall at the restaurant’s entrance, the Kramers’ story is displayed alongside family photos. The couple were high school sweethearts at Pope High School — they even worked in a restaurant together at one point — before going their separate ways, getting married and having kids. About 25 years after high school, though, they reconnected and married in 2019. Their blended family includes two sets of identical twins, 11 and 15, from Jessica, as well as a 14-year-old daughter, from Lou. Siete opened on their one-year wedding anniversary, last October.
It’s a true family business, with all the kids helping out and Jessica’s grandmother working as a hostess. Customers frequently chat up the owners and ask them about the story on the wall, Lou Kramer said. Customers also appreciate that the owners are present, visible and working.
“People will say ‘We were going to eat pizza, but we stopped by the wall, saw your picture and read your story, and that's why we came in,’” he said. “They love to know that they're supporting the kids on that wall, and not a corporation or a chain.”
For Wojtczak, the chef, Siete was a lifeline. He too lost his job at The Georgian Club, which after 38 years closed in April 2020 due to the pandemic. Wojtczak went to high school with the Kramers, and Lou happened to reach out to ask if he knew anybody in the industry they could hire.
Wojtczak had been working as a front-of-house manager at The Georgian Club and never expected to be back in the kitchen. But he jumped at the opportunity and brought along kitchen staff from The Georgian Club that he had worked with for more than a decade.
“He [Lou] didn't even look at my resume, and goes, ‘You're my guy,’” Wojtczak said.
With the exception of Wojtczak, the kitchen is staffed by Mexican cooks.
“I'm learning every day. I mean, this is the sauces that they make back home in Mexico,” Wojtczak said. “So, it's, just phenomenal … it's neat just having a full Mexican staff.”
Siete is open Tuesday-Sunday, 11 a.m.-5 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.