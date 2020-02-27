MARIETTA — Despite rain delays, the sidewalk improvements on Roswell Street near Marietta Square are still on schedule to be complete by the Taste of Marietta festival in late April, said City Manager Bill Bruton.
“The contractor has almost finished the demolition portion of the project,” he said. “They will be moving into the installation of the new stormwater system and then laying the concrete foundation for the sidewalk. Installing brick and new tree wells will follow, then the new trees and street lights.”
Crews removed large trees between Stonebridge Church and the Marietta Local at the start of the month, and more workers have since torn up the sidewalks.
The project is the last step in smoothing sidewalks around the Square. Similar work has already been completed on the Square’s north, west and south sides.
The sidewalks under the existing project will expand from 8.5 feet to 12.5 feet, and the old trees will be replaced with new ones planted in new concrete bases. Those bases will prevent their roots from pushing up against the bricks and creating a tripping hazard, say city staff.
The work will also include improvements to the intersection of Roswell and Waddell streets to make the area safer for pedestrians. A dirt strip will be replaced with brick and workers will carry out stormwater system improvements.
Bruton said the total cost of the project is $381,588, and it is paid for through Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax funds.
Councilman Johnny Walker said once Square-goers can stroll down the street without tripping over themselves, the project will be worth the cost.
“It’s going to help make the Square complete,” he said. “It’s going to be a lot safer and I think all the stores and restaurants will be very happy.”
