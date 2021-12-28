If you have symptoms of COVID-19, skip the test, assume you’re infected, and go directly to isolation.
That’s the new guidance from Cobb’s health director, Dr. Janet Memark, who urged residents to avoid straining test sites which are already “completely overwhelmed” by the latest surge in cases.
“If you got called, and you are a contact, and you're showing symptoms, you probably have it. Just go home and isolate at this point. You don't need to get in the line and confirm that. You need to isolate anyway,” Memark said in a county-produced video released Tuesday evening.
Only residents who “absolutely have to” get tested should go seek one out, Memark added.
Cobb Chairwoman Lisa Cupid said that while she understood that directive was “a very difficult message to receive,” it was coming from dire circumstances.
“That's the reason why she's encouraging this – not because tests are not important, but because the system just cannot take everyone coming to it at the same time. We have seen lines as long as one and two miles out here in our county and, you know, we feel for anyone that's waiting to find out what their status is, but it’s just a very difficult time for everyone,” Cupid said.
“My recommendation is really hunker down right now with your families, and let’s let this kind of blow through,” Memark said.
As Cupid alluded to, the demand for tests has yet to drop off after the Christmas holiday. At Viral Solutions in east Cobb, cars stretched down Roswell Road and up East Piedmont Road for more than half a mile as dozens of residents waited for tests. Some read books and cut their engines off as they waited for the line to budge.
Meanwhile, one person died of COVID-19 in Cobb County Tuesday, as five more were hospitalized with the virus. The county's breakneck increase in cases continued with nearly 900 new infections reported.
After a Christmas weekend which saw more than 2,500 cases reported, Cobb's seven-day rolling average of cases has climbed to 869. Prior to the latest surge, that average had not exceeded 600.
Statewide, 36 people died Tuesday and nearly 8,300 new cases were reported.
Here's a look at Cobb County and state COVID-19 numbers reported Tuesday, and how they compare to the day before. All information comes from the Georgia Department of Public Health.
Cobb County's COVID-19 Numbers for Tuesday
|Category
|12/28/21
|Change
|Cases
|96,048
|+894
|Hospitalizations
|4,377
|+5
|Deaths
|1,341
|+1
Georgia's COVID-19 Numbers for Tuesday
|Category
|12/28/21
|Change
|Cases
|1,370,825
|+8,295
|Hospitalizations
|93,893
|+396
|Deaths
|26,313
|+36
As of Tuesday, Marietta-based Wellstar Health System had 382 hospitalized COVID-19 patients, 72% of them unvaccinated. The system had 72 COVID-19 patients in intensive care units, 75% of them unvaccinated, and 40 COVID-19 patients on a ventilator, 78% of them unvaccinated.
By contrast, Wellstar reported having 160 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 just two weeks ago.
A Cobb-Douglas Public Health report, including data on how the coronavirus is affecting different ZIP codes, genders and ages, is available at reports.mysidewalk.com/17554e75c1#c-452027.
For the Georgia DPH’s full report, visit dph.georgia.gov/covid-19-daily-status-report.
National data can be found at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s website at cdc.gov.
