MARIETTA — Mayor Steve Tumlin says the city has been relying too much on Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax money to pay for maintenance projects such as street resurfacing.
“It is allowable to spend on maintenance,” Tumlin said. “Maintenance is very important, but my ideal SPLOST would be with a great percentage going to new projects."
The topic was raised Tuesday during a Marietta City Council meeting in preparation for a new sales tax referendum, which Cobb Commission Chairman Mike Boyce plans to put before voters in November 2020.
The city projects receiving $47.3 million from a new a 5-year SPLOST. Of that, $33.7 million would be set aside for maintenance projects such a street resurfacing, according to a preliminary document shared with the council.
Tumlin said he does not like the idea of using a SPLOST to pay for items that are traditionally paid for out of a city's general fund.
"Streetscapes, sidewalks down the streets, all those things have been extremely popular, and to get people to agree to tax themselves, I think you have to have something they can see and touch," he said. "We’ve got to be out there with the other five cities in the county with what will make people willing to tax themselves, and it takes good projects in my opinion.”
The council directed staff to come back to October’s committee meetings with a SPLOST formula that spends less on maintenance.
That might not be easy, said Mark Rice, Marietta's public works director, because the growing city constantly needs more resurfacing, upgrades and improvements.
“The city continues to grow, and as we add more subdivisions that are on public streets and as we grow like that … we’re going to have to maintain,” he said.
At $15 million, road resurfacing makes up the largest part of the $33 million sum.
“I agree, but if it’s $46 million, and 33 goes to maintenance, that’s 70% of the Special Purpose,” Tumlin said. “To me, it’s a loss.”
Rice said he may be able to shave $4 million off the top.
“Based upon some of our previous SPLOSTs and looking at some of that historical data, we can trim the projects back on our maintenance items, we could trim that back for $4 million and not hurt too bad,” he said.
City Manager Bill Bruton said there could also be some cuts in areas including resurfacing and drainage improvements.
“I think if the direction from this meeting was to try to get the knife out and get it to where it actually has to be on this, knowing that the council would like for us to bring it down some,” Bruton said. “I don’t think we’re going to get $10 million.”
But $10 million was what Tumlin said he wants.
“My goal is 50%, tops, which would be $23 million,” he said after the meeting.
Tumlin said for the 2011 SPLOST, the amount dedicated to maintenance was about $23 million out of $45 million, and in 2016, it was about $37 million out of $60 million, about 50% and 60% respectively.
Another issue facing the city: It’s not yet clear whether the SPLOST will last for five or six years. That’s up to the Cobb County Board of Commissioners, who are scheduled to vote on the matter at their upcoming annual retreat in Blairsville, Union County, on Oct. 2-4.
“As of right now, Cobb County hasn’t decided on the five and six,” Bruton said. “They are going to do that at an upcoming retreat. In the past, they’ve been telling us to prepare for five, but there’s been a lot of discussion about six, so we’ll see when they come out of that.”
If the commission decides to go with a six-year SPLOST, the city projects it would receive an additional $10.5 million. Another year would also change the formulas for calculating maintenance spending, but Tumlin said he hopes the commission goes with six years to fund the kinds of projects he would like to see.
“If you have six years, you have more ability to fund and sustain some major projects,” he said. “As you go down the five, the four, the three, you have a bunch of little projects. … The SPLOST should be long-term type things, long-term type items that would take six years of revenue.”
Once the city determines how much a new SPLOST would bring in and how it will be split, it must decide which projects will be included. They will have to cut from a preliminary list of projects with a total price tag of over $113 million.
The SPLOST makes up one penny of Cobb’s 6% sales tax and is split between the county and its six cities. Of the remaining 5%, four cents go to the state and one goes to the Marietta and Cobb school districts’ SPLOST, known as Ed-SPLOST V.
The county’s current SPLOST was approved by voters in 2014, and collections began Jan. 1, 2016. As of the beginning of August, it has brought in just over $514 million and is set to expire Dec. 21, 2021.
If voters in the 2020 election agree, the new SPLOST will go into effect Jan. 1, 2022.
