Smyrna police are investigating reports that a gun was fired outside Campbell High School as spectators were leaving the stadium Friday night.
Police have confirmed a gun was fired, according to Smyrna Police Department Lt. Louis Defense, but nobody was shot or injured.
"We're trying to figure out, were they trying to shoot at somebody (or) was this random? We don't know just yet," Defense said.
Spectators were asked to leave a scrimmage between the Campbell and South Cobb high school football teams due to lightning around 9:30 p.m. Friday. People in the area heard several shots as they were leaving the area, Defense said.
