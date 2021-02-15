MARIETTA — The pandemic has canceled many parties this year, but you can still laissez les bon temps rouler.
Just two days after Valentine’s Day this year is Mardi Gras, or “Fat Tuesday,” the day known for feasts and celebrations right before Lent in the Christian calendar, and local businesses are gearing up for people to indulge their sweet tooth, even if large gatherings are off this year.
For those who like to celebrate Mardi Gras New Orleans-style, you can’t have the holiday without a king cake, a braided cake decorated with icing and traditional purple, green and gold sprinkles. Traditionally, there’s a tiny, plastic baby hidden in the cake, symbolic of the three wise men in the Christmas story searching for the baby Jesus.
Luc Beaudet, owner of Douceur de France in Marietta, hails from France and has worked in the Big Easy, so he’s familiar with these traditions. His bakery serves American king cake and galette des rois, the French version that features a more flaky cake filled with an almond cream.
King cake is big this year even without some of the parties associated with it.
"There's always an occasion to celebrate," Beaudet said. “This year, there’s not big parties like normal years, but we still have a lot of people who will take it home and share it with their family."
Beaudet showed the MDJ how he makes his bakery’s king cake in a three-day process.
First, he makes a sweet, brioche dough with flour, sugar, eggs, yeast and milk, and adds lemon or orange peel. He lets that sit overnight and rise. Then, he spreads cream cheese and cinnamon drops over the dough, and braids it, forming a circle or “crown.” The crown is then left to rise more until it is ready to bake.
"The cream cheese actually is melting as it bakes into the dough, and you have all the flavor of the cinnamon," he said.
The next day, the cake is baked, the plastic baby is pushed inside and the cake is iced and sprinkled. Douceur de France places crowns on top of their king cakes.
Whoever finds the baby in their slice of cake, Beaudet said, is the king or queen of the party.
There are plenty of places in Cobb County you can get into the Mardi Gras spirit. Just up the road at Marietta Square Market, Henri’s Bakery sells king cakes made at their main location in Atlanta. In downtown Acworth, slices of Douceur de France’s king cake will come with entrees at Henry's Louisiana Grill. Other places you can get Mardi Gras-themed sweets include Copeland's of New Orleans in Cumberland and Kennesaw and at McEntyre's Bakery in Smyrna.
