Cobb police have released the names of the three young men shot at an off-campus student apartment complex near Kennesaw State University on Sunday.
Oluwafemi Oyerinde, 18, of Lawrenceville, was found dead at the scene with a gunshot wound to the back, Cobb Police Officer Sydney Melton said Monday.
Two other 18-year-olds, Khalil Bennett, of Grayson, and Jarius Bonner, were transported to a nearby hospital with non-life threatening gunshot wounds. Melton did not know where Bonner lives.
The shooting happened around 11 a.m. at the Stadium Village apartments on Hidden Forest Court, less than two miles from the KSU campus in Kennesaw.
“It was determined that there had been a dispute between neighbors prior to the shooting,” Melton said.
No suspects have been apprehended and the incident remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact Cobb police on 770-499-3945.
“Right now we’re following up all leads on who our suspect could possibly be,” Cobb Police Sgt. Wayne Delk said Sunday. “We don’t have that confirmed yet, but it seems to be one of the neighbors in the same apartment complex.”
It’s still not clear whether students were involved in the incident.
Stadium Village is located across Big Shanty Road from KSU’s Fifth Third Bank Stadium. It is marketed toward students, but is not affiliated with KSU.
The MDJ spoke to some people near the scene Sunday.
Akeem Muhammad, a retired veteran who lives nearby, said he was outside at about 11 a.m. when it happened and heard gunshots.
“Nobody was out here, it was completely quiet,” Muhammad said. “I heard ‘pop, pop, pop, pop,’ I heard four shots, and I seen somebody run out of this gate right here.”
Muhammad described the people he saw as two young black men. He said one got into a car and drove off, while the other ran inside an apartment and then ran off in different clothes.
As the front of the complex was roped off with police tape Sunday afternoon, some residents, unable to leave their rooms, stuck their heads out their front doors and looked around in curiosity.
Across the street, at U Pointe Kennesaw, another apartment complex that caters to students, residents lined up to watch the police work.
One resident, a student who asked that her name not be published, said she is saddened, but not surprised by the shooting.
“You walk around and you see a lot of people here who don’t live here,” she said. “The gates, you can easily get in anywhere around here. At Stadium, the gates over at the front have been broken since the beginning of the year. When we sign our leases, they promise us safety, they promise us security, but that’s not what we get.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.