Cobb police are investigating a shooting at Pine Tree Country Club, near Kennesaw State University.
The university issued an alert just before 3 p.m. Saturday saying the suspect is "armed and dangerous" and last seen near the country club, headed toward Frey Lake Road.
Described by the university's emergency management department as a "hispanic male with a darker complexion," the suspect is 6'1" and 170 pounds. He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, work pants "and possibly a hat."
Officer Scott Luther, a spokesperson for the Kennesaw Police Department, said the shooting had occurred in unincorporated Cobb, outside the department's jurisdiction.
"We are still in the preliminary stages of the investigation and will provide additional details as they are received," Cobb Police Department spokesperson Shenise Barner said in an email Saturday.
This is a developing story.
