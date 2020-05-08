A $4,000 Shih Tzu puppy was stolen from Petland Kennesaw, according to Cobb County police, who have obtained an arrest warrant for an Austell woman they say is responsible.
Fanesia Dionne Caldwell left the Petland Kennesaw store with the puppy, without paying, in the afternoon of May 4, her arrest warrant states.
“Said accused did exit the store with the merchandise, passing all pay counters,” police said in the warrant, adding the puppy was worth $4,050.
Caldwell, who has yet to be taken into custody according to county records, is charged with a felony count of theft by shoplifting, per her warrant.
Records show Caldwell lives in the Windwood Apartment complex on Shenandoah Trail in Austell, around 20 miles south of the store she allegedly took the puppy from.
Petland Kennesaw is in the Cobb Place Shopping Center on Ernest Barrett Parkway, near Interstate 75.
Caldwell is subject to a $1,500 bond order upon arrest, her warrant states.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.