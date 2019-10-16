A Marietta man authorities say walked off a jail work detail is back in custody, and two people are charged with aiding his escape.
According to a news release from the Cobb Sheriff's Office, Corey Morris, 48, walked away from his work area at the Cobb County Adult Detention Center around 10 p.m. Tuesday evening and fled into nearby woods.
A search was conducted around the perimeter of the jail and surrounding areas throughout the night. The investigation led deputies to a hotel on Delk Road, where they arrested Morris, who was considered "low risk," at noon Wednesday, the release states.
“This inmate worker could have taken advantage of an opportunity to be productive while in custody but instead fled the jail for a few hours of freedom,” said Sheriff Neil Warren. “Our investigators, uniform deputies and the entire team did a great job tracking him down and getting Morris into custody without incident.”
Morris, who was in custody on charges of burglary and obstruction, is now facing a felony escape charge.
Authorities have also arrested Marc Mowod, 25, of Marietta, charged with Hindering Apprehension of Escapee; and Lane Deary, 40, of Atlanta, on a count of Conspiracy to Commit a Felony.
All three all being held in the Cobb Jail.
