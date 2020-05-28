Cobb sheriff's deputies were part of a task force responsible for the recent capture of a man wanted in the county on rape and incest charges, according to Cobb County Sheriff Neil Warren.
Warren congratulated members of his staff on Facebook on Thursday for their part in the capture of Algeray McCall, a man Warren said was wanted for the rape of a minor in Cobb County.
Warren's post spells the name "Algeary" but warrants and jail records show the spelling "Algeray."
The post says a warrant for McCall's arrest had originally been issued on April 7, and the Cobb County Sheriff's Office requested the assistance of the U.S. Marshals Southeast Regional Fugitive Task Force in locating and apprehending McCall.
Warren said the Cobb Sheriff's Office fugitive and task force investigators conducted interviews and developed information that showed McCall was aware of the charges against him and was hiding in a motel in Greensboro, North Carolina.
On May 20, the marshals task force "conducted extensive surveillance at the hotel and located McCall," Warren wrote, adding that he was taken into custody without incident.
McCall was transported to the Guilford County Jail in Greensboro and is awaiting extradition back to Cobb County, according to the sheriff.
Arrest warrants show McCall has been accused of raping a 16-year-old at a motel after picking her up at The Varsity in Atlanta under the guise of taking her to see her grandfather.
