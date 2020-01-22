Cobb County Sheriff Neil Warren slammed the ACLU on Wednesday, saying its allegation that a "new policy" banning the MDJ is "false and misleading."
On Wednesday morning, the ACLU of Georgia issued a news release saying deputies at the Cobb County Adult Detention Center were "allegedly ... ordered to discard Marietta Daily Journal newspapers 'to prevent inmates AND staff from seeing the article about the jail'" on Jan. 12.
"If the allegations prove to be true and without a lawful justification," the release continues, "then the new policy banning the Marietta Daily Journal — especially if created in response to bad publicity — potentially violates the First Amendment of the U.S. Constitution."
In a statement, Warren said the jail indeed held the MDJ from distribution Jan. 12. But it was an isolated decision and did not amount to a "new policy."
“The ACLU press release is false and misleading," Warren said. "On one occasion the paper was not disseminated due to it’s possible impact on the safety and security of our staff and inmates. In conjunction with the writer and editor of the paper we were notified of the publishing date and on that one occasion the paper was not disseminated. No ban exists nor has one existed in the past and it is clear that the intention of the ACLU is to mislead the public and further undermine their stated purpose."
That day, the MDJ published a story detailing allegations made against the sheriff's office during an ACLU-organized town hall as well as Warren's response.
"In an effort to provide the MDJ unparalleled access to the facts, our command staff made themselves available for both a q&a session and an impromptu tour of the Cobb County Adult Detention Facility," Warren said in his statement.
The story included an image of a bloodied deputy, which was taken immediately after a fight between inmates and staff. That fight led to a lockdown that has been the source of controversy in recent months.
"The U.S. Supreme Court has established that people who are detained have the First Amendment right to read a wide range of books and literature. The First Amendment prohibits viewpoint discrimination and encompasses the right of people detained in jail to receive the newspapers of their choice," reads the ACLU's statement.
"If this policy is in effect ... then the sheriff's office exposes themselves to liability," ACLU staff attorney Kosha Tucker said on the ACLU of Georgia's podcast "Liberty is Peachy." When asked by the podcast's host about possible legal action, Tucker said "at this point, all options are on the table."
