MARIETTA — Monique Sheffield was sworn in as District 4 commissioner Tuesday, becoming the first of three newly elected members of the county's governing board to take her oath of office.
Sheffield, the co-owner of Sheffield Realty Group, will join Commissioners Keli Gambrill and JoAnn Birrell, Chair-elect Lisa Cupid and Commissioner-elect Jerica Richardson on the five-member Board of Commissioners when the newly elected members take office Jan. 1.
It will be the first time in the board's history that all of its members will be women, and the first time since the 1980s that a majority of its members will be Democrats.
"There are not many women who have served here before you, and certainly not many Black women," Cupid said during the ceremony, looking at Sheffield. "It is human nature to simplify things that are complex. And so it's easy to think that one will be like the other, because that's all they've ever known. But they don't know you, Monique."
Several years ago, Sheffield's husband, Eric, suggested she run for a seat on the board after watching her commitment to bettering the community, he said Tuesday.
In one of several examples shared before Sheffield took her oath of office, Eric Sheffield said he came home from work one day to find a woman in a gully on the side of the road picking up trash.
"I said, 'Wow, that woman kind of looks like my wife,'" he recalled. As he approached, he realized it was, in fact, his wife tidying up the neighborhood ahead of a holiday weekend.
"People are going to have guests over and they don't need to see this," he recalled her saying. "It's what she does. She wasn't doing it because she was planning to run for office."
When she started attending county government meetings, he told her she'd serve on the board one day. But she demurred, saying Cupid, who has represented District 4 since 2012, was doing a fine job.
Cupid tapped Sheffield to serve on the county's Board of Zoning Appeals in 2017. Last year, when Cupid announced she would run for the position of board chair, Sheffield saw her opportunity.
Sheffield and businesswoman Shelia Edwards were the top two vote-getters in the June 9 Democratic primary. In August, Sheffield defeated Edwards with 51% of the vote. She did not face an opponent in November's general election.
After taking her oath of office Tuesday, Sheffield vowed to "lead with compassion, fairness and equity" and "build on the progress and the legacy of Chairwoman-elect Lisa Cupid" in District 4.
She said she did not make promises on the campaign trail that she could not keep, saying she was but one of five members on the board.
"What I do have control over is is my level of dedication to moving District 4 forward," she said.
