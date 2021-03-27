Friends and family gathered in the parking lot of McEachern Memorial United Methodist Church Saturday evening to mourn three Cobb educators who died of the coronavirus.
Patrick Key, Dana Johnson and Cynthia Lindsey, each of whom taught for years at Cobb County School District, were a constant source of joy, according to those who knew them.
Each died during the virus’s winter surge. Key, an art teacher at Hendricks Elementary School, died Christmas Day. Johnson, a first grade teacher at Kemp Elementary, and Lindsey, a paraprofessional at Sedalia Park Elementary, both died less than a month later.
March 19, the district began the mass vaccination of its staff.
“Unfortunately, for our colleagues who have fallen to covid-19, not in time. Not in time,” said Gregory George, one of the teachers who organized Saturday’s vigil. “That’s nobody’s fault, it’s just the nature of the situation we’ve been given.”
Anna Clay said she and the other educators who organized the vigil did not personally know Key, Johnson or Lindsey. But they knew others who had contracted the virus, who had been hospitalized.
“We mostly just felt like, as fellow educators, we would want some sort of acknowledgment if it had been us," she said. "It could easily have been us.”
The event drew several elected officials, including Cobb Board of Education members Randy Scamihorn, Brad Wheeler, Tre Hutchins (one of the organizers) and Charisse Davis, as well as state Reps. Erick Allen, D-Vinings and Erica Thomas, D-Austell. District Superintendent Chris Ragsdale spoke at the beginning of the vigil.
“Words cannot express what I know the families feel,” he said. “And we stand with you, but at the end of the day, your family has lost a loved one, and there’s nothing that we can say or do to make that pain go away.”
Janet Givler, a friend of Lindsey’s, said Lindsey could find joy in any situation.
“Almost a year ago, when I was furloughed from my job for the summer, as a nurse, I was very upset,” she recalled. “But (Lindsey) was like, ‘This is great — we can go to the beach!’ And we went to the beach, repeatedly.”
When Lindsey became seriously ill from the coronavirus, she was admitted to the same hospital where Givler worked as a nurse.
“The hardest thing for her was (that) she couldn’t have visitors,” Givler said. Givler begged the manager of her unit at the hospital to let her see her friend.
“And they let me,” Givler recalled. “(The manager) said, ‘This one time. Don’t ask me again. You have five minutes.’”
She went in, and prayed with her friend.
Lindsey’s daughter, Lindsey Cowles, grew emotional Saturday as she spoke about the moments she would never share with her mother: getting married, having her first child, celebrating another Christmas.
Carla Brown, a teacher at Kemp Elementary, spoke on behalf of Johnson’s friends and family.
“Dana was 49 years old, a mother for 27 years, a wife for 24, a teacher for 23, and my best friend for 14,” she said.
The pair had a lot in common: They both taught first grade at Kemp Elementary. They both had husbands named Tim. They were both moms of boys. Their favorite color was purple. They loved R&B music from the 1980s and 1990s.
“We used to sing and dance down the halls,” she said.
“(Johnson) was inspirational. She reached all her students, made sure that they never gave up, made sure that they believed in themselves more than anyone can believe in. She kept in touch with her students as they grew and developed through their years. She would go to their high school graduations, as well as their college graduations.”
Thomas, the state representative, read from a House resolution honoring the life and memory of Key, the art teacher from Hendricks Elementary.
“A compassionate and generous man, Patrick will long be remembered for his love of family, friendship, and community and will be missed by all who had the great fortune of knowing him,” she said.
His niece, Heather Welch, said he could recall “even the most minute details from long-ago conversations.”
“He was patient and talented and warm and intelligent, all the qualities we think of great teachers embodying,” she said.
Welch ended with a quote from David Kessler, an author and expert on grieving.
“He said that everyone’s grief is unique, but that all mourners share a need for their grief to be witnessed, to have someone be fully present as they share the enormity of their loss,” she said, her voice wavering. “Thank you for being witnesses for me and my family.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.