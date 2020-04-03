Ralene Atkins-Byrne, better known as Babe, a longtime community leader and mentor, died Friday morning.
Atkins-Byrne, 78, was known to many for her active role in the Cobb County Republican Women’s Club and her involvement in multiple charity organizations, including the American Cancer Society and liveSAFE, formerly the YWCA of Northwest Georgia. She also worked for three decades at Cobb County Superior Court.
“I married way over my head. She was probably one of the most loving people I’ve ever known,” her husband, former Cobb County Chairman Bill Byrne, told the MDJ Friday.
Atkins-Byrne was born in Cobb County and grew up in Smyrna. She graduated from Campbell High School, stayed close with many of her classmates and even helped organize reunions, according to friends and family.
In the Cobb Republican Women’s Club, she was membership chair for many years and helped make sure Cobb’s was the largest GOP women’s club in the state, said Rose Wing, former chair of the Cobb Republican Party.
A former club president, Atkins-Byrne was part of the effort to award an annual scholarship in her name, the Babe Atkins-Byrne Scholarship. The scholarship is given to two young women accepted to or enrolled in college.
“She was a mentor of mine because of the way she was involved in the community,” Wing said.
At the American Cancer Society, Atkins-Byrne served on the leadership council, and in 2015, the society presented her with a lifetime achievement award. She was a host for some of the society’s biggest fundraisers and raised an estimated $20 million for the organization, her husband said. In addition to many awards and recognitions his wife received, the society established the Babe Atkins-Byrne Ray of Hope Award in her honor, which is given to people who give hope to cancer patients and their families.
Atkins-Byrne spent her 31-year career working for Cobb Superior Court Judge George Kreeger and built relationships with all the attorneys that came through the court. She mentored many of the younger attorneys when they were starting out, Kreeger said. She also was very active in local and state associations for legal professionals.
“She was a very outstanding, hardworking person. She was very active in the community, very kind, giving; she’d give you everything she had,” Kreeger said. “”She’ll be greatly missed. She was a great friend.”
Despite her ties to the Cobb GOP, Atkins-Byrne found friends across political lines and could get along with people of different backgrounds and beliefs, family and friends said.
“I would also describe her as a unifier. If there was something going on that was really stressful, and people were not quite getting along, she knew how to bring people back together again,” Wing said. “She could reach across party lines and be exceptionally good friends with everyone.”
Atkins-Byrne will be missed by many, said Cobb County Commissioner JoAnn Birrell.
“She was just a lovely person. She was always giving and touched so many lives,” Birrell said. “She always gave it her all. She had a heart of gold and would do anything for anybody. She was a dear friend and she’s going to be missed, I can’t hardly believe it. My condolences to Bill and her family, her brothers, nieces, kids and everyone. And her county family, too.”
In addition to her husband, Atkins-Byrne is survived by four siblings, former state Rep. Bill Atkins, Jean Atkins, Gary Atkins and Sharlene “Sharky” Gill.
A small private memorial service is planned for family members 4 p.m. Sunday, organized by West Cobb Funeral Home. Atkins-Byrne will be cremated, and her ashes are to be spread over the Georgia National Cemetery in Canton.
