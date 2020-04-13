As our community continues to battle the effects of the coronavirus pandemic, the Marietta Daily Journal is keen to report positive news about residents recovering from COVID-19.
If you or someone you know has recovered from the virus, we want to hear from you.
Send us an email at mdjnews@mdjonline.com.
