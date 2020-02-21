A Lawrenceville man has been indicted in a sex trafficking case for which he has spent the last two years and four months behind bars in the Cobb County jail, records show.
Keron Owen Hamilton, 28, was indicted on two felony counts of trafficking a person for sexual servitude and one felony count of pimping a person under the age of 18, by a grand jury in Cobb Superior Court on Feb. 20.
A 27-year-old Atlanta woman, Meyetta Keshun Brown, also known as Meyetta Keshun King, was indicted on the same charges in relation to the case, the indictment shows.
According to an arrest warrant obtained on Oct. 13, 2017 by Cobb County police, Hamilton and Brown were apprehended near the Extended Stay America hotel on Interstate North Parkway, near the Interstate 75 and Windy Hill Road intersection in the Cumberland area, just after midnight on Oct. 13, 2017.
Police said an undercover officer had successfully arranged to purchase sex from a female, and discovered that female was 16 years old, a juvenile. She allegedly told police Hamilton had brought her to the hotel for the purpose of her exchanging sexual acts for money, which Hamilton would then take from her.
Hamilton was located by officers in a vehicle at a nearby gas station, and admitted to bringing the girl to the hotel, his warrant states.
Brown, who police said was with Hamilton at the time, was initially charged with a single misdemeanor count of giving false information after officers said she used a fake name and birth date in an attempt to mislead them.
Hamilton’s jail record shows he is from Guyana and is subject to a hold order by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, which must be notified if he is released from custody.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.