A 30-year-old Lithia Springs man has been accused of pimping out a woman from an Austell motel room over the six months between March and September.
Brian Raymond Brown-Tate, also listed by Cobb authorities as Brian Raymond Brown, is in the Cobb County jail without bond on three felony charges of rape, sex trafficking and false imprisonment as well as one misdemeanor count of battery, records show.
Brown-Tate was arrested by Cobb police near the Knights Inn Austell, at 1595 Blair Bridge Road, around 9 p.m. on Oct. 17, his jail record states.
The motel is near the intersection of Interstate 20 and Thornton Road.
Police said Brown-Tate forced a woman to perform sex acts with at least 15 different men for money at the motel between March 27 and Sept. 27, prompting the sex trafficking charge.
“Said victim was forced to pay said accused all the money that was paid to her,” Brown-Tate’s arrest warrant stated. “Said accused threatened physical violence to said victim if she did not perform said acts.”
Brown-Tate’s rape, false imprisonment and battery charges relate to him hitting a woman with a phone charger, slapping her on the side of the head, throwing her on a bed and forcing her to have sex with him at the Austell inn on Sept. 25, police said.
