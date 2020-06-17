EAST COBB - Adult store Tokyo Valentino has opened its doors at 1290 Johnson Ferry Road despite an outcry from nearby residents who don't want it in their backyards.
On Wednesday, a large Tokyo Valentino sign was above the store and a smaller sign was on the door announcing store hours, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
The store, formerly a mattress store, has drawn the ire of a group of east Cobbers since it caught their attention in May.
Cobb County business license records show 1290 Clothing Co., owned by Tomika Hugley, will occupy the space. Tokyo Valentino’s owner, Michael Morrison, appears on 1290 Clothing Co. business formation documents filed in January with the secretary of state’s office as organizer, authorizer and manager. Rebecca Crider, the registered agent for 1290 Clothing Co., is the same agent as on Cheshire Bridge Holdings, a parent company of Tokyo Valentino.
County officials said that if the store is operating as what their business license shows, and it's similar to an existing Tokyo Valentino retail store in Marietta, it is legal under county code.
"We sent our code enforcement to a similar shop on Highway 41 in Marietta, and all the stuff they were selling didn’t violate any code or ordinance that we have," said Ross Cavitt, a spokesman for the county.
The Marietta store sells adult toys, lingerie, smoking accessories and other items.
Added Commissioner Bob Ott, who represents the area: "The county continues to look at what options might be available."
Cobb County Chairman Mike Boyce declined to comment specifically about the Johnson Ferry Road store.
A petition against the sex shop had raised at least 2,888 signatures by Wednesday afternoon. In the petition, an east Cobber says Tokyo Valentino has misled people about the nature of the store. The petitioner is particularly concerned about the location's half-mile distance from Mt. Bethel Elementary School.
"While there may be the legal right to open this location, hiding the true business would lead one to believe that they know it would be a problem," part of the petition reads. "It is an open invitation for child predators to travel close to your kids. It is precedent that should not be set. Shame on the land owner, leasing company and this business to think this East Cobb location is suitable."
Morrison did not respond to a request from the MDJ for comment by press time.
