Cobb County temporarily closed the Sewell Mill Library and Cultural Center after a library employee tested positive for COVID-19, a county spokesperson said Saturday afternoon.
After becoming ill, a library employee took a test for COVID-19, according to county spokesperson Ross Cavitt. The employee's test came back with a positive result, and the county closed the facility for a deep cleaning after learning of the result on Saturday.
Members of the county property management team will deep clean the facility, Cavitt said. The library and cultural center, located on Lower Roswell Road across from Bruster's ice cream, will remain closed indefinitely.
"They use spray sanitization, wipe down surfaces, take items to be cleaned, etc.," Cavitt said of the cleaning process in a statement to the MDJ. "We do not yet know how long this process will take."
Cavitt said the number of employees involved in deep cleaning county facilities depends on the size of the building.
County library facilities are open on weekdays, but sitting rooms, seats, lounges and other common spaces have remained closed to the public. Libraries throughout the county are closed on weekends.
