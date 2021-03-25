As another storm system travels across the Southeast, heavy weather is possible for Cobb Thursday evening and through early Friday morning.
The National Weather Service warned of enhanced to moderate risk of severe weather for northwest Georgia, with most of Cobb and metro Atlanta falling into the slight risk category.
Cobb County government posted an advisory Thursday afternoon, warning of the possibility of hail, high winds, heavy rainfall, and isolated tornadoes. Northern portions of the county are under a severe thunderstorm warning until 3:45 a.m. Friday.
Multiple commenters reported hail and power outages across the northern part of the county, particularly in Kennesaw and Acworth. Weather Channel meteorologist Chris Dolce posted a video of hail in northwest Cobb.
In Kennesaw, multiple traffic signals went down Thursday due to inclement weather, according to a social media post from the city. Three were on McCollum Parkway at its intersections with Cobb Parkway, Old 41 Highway, and Cirrus Way. Two more signals were out at Highway 41’s intersections with Old 41 Highway and Kennesaw Due West.
As with the storms which passed through Georgia last week, the worst of the damage is likely to be in Mississippi and Alabama, Accuweather said. A tornado was reported near Birmingham, as Interstate 65 flooded north of the city.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.