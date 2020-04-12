Cobb residents should be ready for severe weather beginning Sunday evening, according to the National Weather Service.
A wind advisory is in effect from 6 p.m. Sunday to 6 a.m. Monday, per the service, and there is a moderate risk for severe storms.
"Some significant long-track tornadoes are possible along with damaging winds and large hail across all of north and central Georgia," the service said.
Winds between 15 and 25 miles per hour, with gusts up to 35 miles per hour, are expected, and could result in downed tree limbs and power outages.
On its Facebook page, Cobb County urged residents to prepare. It suggested charging batteries on crucial devices and identifying safe zones in one's house or apartment.
