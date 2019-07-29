Foster homes have been found for seven newborn puppies left to die in a cardboard box inside a Marietta dumpster on Sunday, but more help is needed to care for them through to adoption.
Some of the puppies, believed to be born on Sunday, still had their umbilical cords attached when they were found in the dumpster behind the Tuesday Morning store at 3600 Dallas Highway at about 2:30 p.m. by a husband and wife who were looking for bubble wrap and cardboard boxes to use for church bake sales.
Tara and Craig Sloan, of Dallas, say they were on their way home from church Sunday and stopped at the Tuesday Morning dumpster, where they had previously collected discarded retail boxes and bubble wrap for their own use.
They heard what they thought were kittens and wondered if a stray cat had given birth to a litter behind the dumpster.
When her husband picked up a small, closed cardboard box from the inside corner of the dumpster, the noise stopped, Tara Sloan said, and so she checked to see if there were kittens inside.
What she discovered was seven newborn puppies, all piled on top of one another.
“We didn’t see any other cars or people around the dumpster,” she told the MDJ Monday, adding that the Tuesday Morning store was open at the time and she went inside to alert the manager, who helped transfer the puppies to a larger box and keep them alive until authorities arrived.
The Sloans called 911 and handed the puppies over to officers just after 3 p.m., who then alerted staff at Bosley’s Place — a Cobb nonprofit established in 2014 to care for homeless and orphaned newborn puppies until they are old enough for adoption.
Bosley’s Place founder and director Jennifer Siegel said she got the puppies about 5 p.m.
She doesn’t know yet what breed they are.
“Normally I would say a pitbull mix but two or three of them have longer hair. They’re going to be medium to large size dogs. They’re definitely not a small breed, and it’s possible I’ll do a DNA test and will be able to answer that in a few weeks.”
Three of the puppies are male and four are female.
Siegel named one Sloan, in honor of the husband and wife who found them, and the others are named Ferris, Bueller, Grace, Jeanie, Rooney and Cameron in a nod to the 1986 film “Ferris Bueller’s Day Off.”
“We always have a theme for naming puppies, and the only Sloan I knew was from Ferris Bueller’s Day off,” Siegel said.
She said two of her foster volunteers are caring for the puppies at the moment, but new foster homes will be needed when the puppies are weaned.
“We have over 50 puppies in our rescue and about a dozen are currently on the bottle,” Siegel said. “We suspect they just need to gain a little bit of strength before they’re able to nurse on their own."
Siegel said two of the seven abandoned puppies are still being tube fed.
“We understand from the authorities that there was no video footage available from any of the neighboring stores to help identify the culprit that dumped these sweet little love nuggets,” she said. “While we are disappointed to hear that there are no good leads, we are grateful and blessed to be able to love on these little ones and help them heal and grow into happy healthy puppies.”
Cobb police have not responded to requests for comment on this case, and have not confirmed if they are investigating as of press time.
In Georgia, animal abandonment is a misdemeanor crime which carries a maximum sentence of a $1,000 fine and up to 12 months in jail for each count, under the Georgia Animal Protection Act.
Animal cruelty can be a misdemeanor or felony, depending on the circumstances of the case.
Siegel had managed to raise almost $800 through social media to help care for the puppies as at press time.
“It takes a village and we really need our village right now,” she said.
Siegel said many people don’t realize that most humane organizations cannot take underage puppies because they don’t have the personnel to provide the special attention they need, and puppies under eight weeks of age don’t have strong enough immune systems to survive in shelter environments.
Instead, they need to be fostered until ready for adoption, she said.
Siegel’s initial Facebook post about the abandoned puppies — a live video of the puppies arriving at the shelter — was posted about 5 p.m. Sunday and had been viewed more than 7,900 times by 5 p.m. Monday.
It had also elicited over 100 comments from people offering to help care for the puppies and condemning whoever abandoned them.
“How could anyone do this to these sweet babies?,” one woman commented. “Thank you Jen for loving these nuggets.”
Another person wrote “feel so bad for the mama dog of these puppies she’s probably wondering where her babies are at.”
One commentator posted “I can’t imagine a human doing this to these puppies.”
Rosie thank you for writing this wonderful story for our readers who have always stepped up big time for all the animals of the world, especially the ones who have a rough start. All things grow with Love....... and so will these precious babies.
