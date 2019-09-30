MARIETTA — Funeral services have been set for former Cobb County Chairman Tim Lee, who died Sunday at age 62. Lee was chairman of the Cobb Board of Commissioners from 2010-2016. He spearheaded the economic development program in the county which resulted in an international airport and the Atlanta Braves historic move to Cobb County. After Lee left office in 2016, he and his wife Annette moved to Habersham County where Lee led that community’s economic development program.
To accommodate the communities in which Lee served, there will be two separate memorial services.
On Friday, visitation will be held from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at First United Methodist Church of Marietta, 56 Whitlock Avenue, N.W., Marietta, GA 30064. A memorial service will follow at 1 p.m.
On Saturday, visitation will be held from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Clarkesville First United Methodist Church, 1087 Washington Street, Clarkesville, GA 30523. A memorial service will follow at 1:00 PM.
In lieu of flowers, the Lee family has asked that donations be made to the Atlanta Braves Foundation.
