Smyrna police are investigating a critical injury accident which closed the intersection of South Cobb Dr and Windy Hill Rd.
Not much detail is available on the incident at this stage, but just after 8 a.m. Friday police said the intersection would be closed for at least an hour.
The department posted photographs from the scene on its public Facebook page, showing one vehicle extensively damaged and several police and fire vehicles blocking the intersection.
The post has elicited dozens of comments, with many people saying the intersection is notorious for speeding vehicles and crashes.
"People speed through the lights, it’s dangerous, people don’t even want to stop while you (are) walking in the crosswalk," one woman wrote. "I’ve almost been hit by people who run the red lights, something needs to be done, this intersection is prone to accidents."
"Smyrna, what is deal with this intersection?," another woman said. "It’s happening way too often."
Return for updates.
