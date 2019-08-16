Marietta police are investigating a serious auto accident at the intersection of Cobb Parkway and Canton Road Connector, officers say.
A vehicle overturned on site, and drivers were advised to seek alternative routes for an hour following the crash this morning.
Officer Chuck McPhilamy, a Marietta police spokesman, said the road reopened about 11:30 a.m., roughly an hour after police issued a public advisory on the crash.
No-one suffered life-threatening injuries in the crash, McPhilamy told the MDJ.
Return for updates.
