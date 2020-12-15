Investigators are looking for someone they say is responsible for a series of arsons in a Vinings apartment complex.
According to Cobb County Fire and Emergency Services, seven fires were intentionally set at WestHaven at Vinings, on Paces Walk off Cumberland Parkway. Nick Danz, spokesman for Cobb Fire, told the MDJ the fires were all in the same breezeway on the upper and lower floors of a building at the complex.
Anyone with information about the fires is asked to contact a fire investigator at 770-499-3869.
