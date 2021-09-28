MARIETTA — Cobb Senior Services Director Jatunn Gibson wants to see the county step up its support for a steadily aging population.
Residents 60 years and older are now the county’s fastest growing population group, with a third of the county projected to be over 55 by 2030. Cobb’s roughly 175,000 citizens in that group will only grow as Baby Boomers continue to age.
With those trends will come ever-increasing burdens on county services as seniors “literally will knock down the doors” to use its senior centers, Gibson said at a Board of Commissioners’ work session Tuesday.
To meet that demand, Gibson proposes improving the bus fleet which transports seniors to and from events, and generally working to create a “center without walls”—i.e., more flexible services which aren’t dependent on a fixed location.
“(With) 175,000 (55 and older) people in Cobb County, we cannot actually address that many people in our centers. What can we do to reach past the walls of the centers we have?” Gibson said.
Tuesday’s meeting was the second in what’s planned as a series of presentations laying out the budget priorities of each and every department in the county government. The story so far has been consistent: department heads say they need more spending on personnel, maintenance, and improvements to maintain their level of service.
By the end of Tuesday's meeting, county departments had asked for an additional 123 part-time and full-time positions in the 2023 budget cycle. In their 2020 budget, commissioners approved just six new positions.
Cobb Libraries Director Helen Poyer said her department has yet to bounce back from budget cuts made during the Great Recession, when 76 positions were liquidated. Even with modest increases in recent years, staffing levels and operating hours remain about 20% lower than they were 15 years ago.
Chairwoman Lisa Cupid said she’d like to see those hours expanded, particularly on weekends and during non-work hours, in the interest of broadening access.
“It’s not equitable for a working family to be able to get to the library if they’re not open in the evening,” Cupid said. “I’m blown away when I go to the libraries and hear the dialogue between your staff and our residents. They’re helping them with everything … It’s a gateway of service—it’s almost like a government center, in a sense.”
More personnel requests came in from Parks Director Michael Brantley, but much of his presentation was devoted to the dozens of small maintenance projects at county parks—rusted fences, busted doors, crumbling sidewalks—which have been put off for years, pending adequate funding.
“We don’t need to wait until it happens,” Brantley said of a playground structure which might one day fail. “These are the things we need to take care of right before it happens.”
