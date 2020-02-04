Planning Commissioners will consider a trio of residential senior developments at their monthly meeting Wednesday.
County staff recommend approval of two of the three developments. The Planning Commission is an advisory body and its decisions are not binding, but the county’s governing board weighs the Planning Commission's recommendations when deciding the fate of proposed developments.
The largest proposal would create a three-story apartment building on about 12 acres in west Cobb, just west of the intersection of Dallas Highway and Lost Mountain Road. According to the proposal from Nebraska-based developer Cameron General Contractors, the building would have 130 units, ranging from 566-square-foot studios to 1,200-square-foot, three-bedroom apartments.
It would be staffed 24/7 and offer such amenities as a dining room, theater, fitness center, library, chapel, beauty salon, concierge, valet, and group transportation service.
County staff recommended denying the proposal, however. They found it inconsistent with the county’s comprehensive plan, in which the land has been designated low-density residential, fit to accommodate a mere 2 units per acre; Cameron’s development would have 11.
Staff recommend the approval of two other senior developments — one on 15 acres near the Paulding County border in west Cobb, just south of Macland Road, and the other by Palmer Middle School in north Cobb.
The west Cobb development would create a gated neighborhood of 61 homes ranging from 1,400 to 2,600 square feet.
The other would create 44 single-family homes on 12 acres just south of the intersection of Shiloh Road and North Booth Road.
The developers of both projects are represented by attorney Kevin Moore. In letters to the county, Moore wrote the developers have agreed to create “mandatory homeowners association(s) consistent with similar upscale communities in the area.”
The Cobb County School District said it has “concerns” about all three developments, citing the negative impact senior-owned property has on its finances, which rely on county property tax receipts.
In other business, planning commissioners will consider a townhome development in south Cobb between Old Powder Springs Road and Veterans Memorial Highway.
The developer, Revive Land Group, is proposing building 66 townhomes on 8 acres, ranging in size from 1,600 square-feet to 2,100 square-feet.
Per a letter to the county, Revive has agreed to set up a school bus stop for children at the community’s entrance. It has also agreed not to sell the homes en masse to “institutional buyers,” such as banks.
Commissioners will also consider a new church in south Cobb at the southwest intersection of Mableton Parkway and Boggs Road.
According to county documents, the church would have a 22,000-square-foot ground level and a 6,000 square-foot mezzanine. It would operate from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. seven days a week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.