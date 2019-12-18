MARIETTA — Former Cobb County Chairman Tim Lee was posthumously honored Monday when the county’s governing board renamed the East Cobb Senior Center the Tim D. Lee Senior Center.
Lee died Sept. 29 after a yearlong battle with cancer. The former chairman is best known for bringing the Atlanta Braves to Cobb County.
Lee's wife and children were presented a proclamation detailing his service to Cobb County, beginning with his tenure as the president of his community's HOA. Among those in attendance were former Chairman Sam Olens, former District 1 Commissioner Helen Goreham and Dr. Sam Matthews, retired pastor of First United Methodist Church of Marietta.
Lee was elected to the District 3 commissioner's seat in 2002. The East Cobb Senior Center is in District 3.
“Tim was a passionate advocate for seniors throughout his tenure at the county,” District 3 Commissioner JoAnn Birrell said in a news release before the Board of Commissioners meeting. “He enjoyed the activities at the East Cobb Senior Center and, as their caregiver, would often accompany his parents. Prior to serving as the chairman, Tim was the District 3 commissioner. It is only fitting to rename the East Cobb Senior Center to the Tim D. Lee Senior Center in his honor.”
Lee is survived by his wife, Annette, their three children and their six grandchildren.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.