CUMBERLAND — Developers are planning to build a 155-unit senior housing complex on Powder Springs Road in southwest Marietta, on an empty 5.3-acre section beside a Bojangles’ restaurant.
The complex of one-bedroom and two-bedroom apartments would be for people ages 55 and over, with the majority of units being rented for reduced rates based on the occupant’s income in comparison to the area’s median income.
That means a person making half the community’s median income, or around $27,000 annually, would pay $650 a month, or $7,800 a year, to rent a 700-square-foot, one-bedroom apartment in the complex. A two-bedroom would cost that person about $779 a month, or $9,348 a year.
A person making 80% of the median income, or around $44,000 a year, would pay $875 a month, or $10,500 annually, for a one-bedroom apartment and around $1,000 a month, or $12,000 annually, for a two-bedroom.
Those were the figures pitched by Edrick Harris, senior vice president of development at Atlanta-based firm Prestwick Companies, to the Development Authority of Cobb County at its regular monthly meeting in Cumberland on Tuesday.
Harris said his firm’s plan for the “Meredith Park” senior housing project would involve about 15 months of construction, with around 124 one-bedroom units and 31 two-bedroom apartments to be built.
On the site now, at 2817 Powder Springs Road, is an old barn structure that would be removed, he said, but no one is actively occupying the property.
“Part of why we chose this location is the proximity to shops,” he said. “We have to go out and have a public hearing on it, and because it’s a highly commercial area we don’t anticipate a lot of feedback.”
The development authority voted 5-0 to formally support the prospect of issuing up to $19 million in bonds for the development.
This money would be spent on the acquisition, construction, furnishing and equipping of the complex.
The authority expects the developer to return in several months with more detailed plans and community feedback, seeking a final resolution to issue the bonds, which would not provide any property tax savings.
Instead, the bonds would allow the developer to take advantage of lower federal tax rates.
Authority member Donna Rowe said there is a need for cheaper accommodation for seniors in the area as retirees on fixed incomes and even those still working into their 60s are getting priced out of the market by the influx of “high-end, upscale” apartments.
“Our market’s median price of apartments has gone up exorbitantly,” Rowe said during the meeting. “And it’s pricing out those people either trying to downsize or move here to be near a relative, or who can no longer maintain their house.”
She cited some Town Center apartments marketed as being in the middle price range that cost $1,500 a month.
“Senior citizens can’t afford that and have any kind of backup financing,” Rowe said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.