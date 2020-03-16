In more LOVEly news (see what we did there?), we are searching for the next weddings to feature in our upcoming wedding issue of Cobb Life! If you were married within the last two years in Cobb County or have a connection to Cobb and would like to be considered, please send the following to Cobb Life Editor Katy Ruth Camp at krcamp@mdjonline.com:
Names of bride and groom
Wedding date and venue
Number of guests
Photos and photography credit
A synopsis of your love story and wedding day (or your experience with them and the wedding day if you were not the bride or groom)
Last year, we received submissions from the mother of the bride, the groom, the bride, even the photographers, so submissions are open to all! Just make sure you send them in by Friday, March 27.
Stay safe out there and happy submitting!
