U.S. Senator Kelly Loeffler, R-Georgia, has announced changes to the operating status of her Georgia and Washington, D.C. offices amid the coronavirus, or COVID-19, outbreak.
Effective Wednesday, Loeffler’s Senate offices in Atlanta and Washington will be closed to the public and staff will be working under a modified operating status, including telework, until further notice.
“To protect the health and safety of our constituents and our staff in the midst of this public health emergency, my staff in our Washington and Atlanta offices will operate remotely,” said Loeffler. “While the physical offices may be closed, services and assistance for Georgians will not be disrupted. My staff is working at full capacity and will continue to answer questions and provide information as we monitor the spread of this outbreak."
“In the days ahead, we must all do our part to prevent the spread of the virus and protect ourselves, loved ones and the most vulnerable in our communities," Loeffler said. "Please continue to heed the guidance of local and state government and health authorities and remain vigilant by washing your hands, disinfecting frequently touched surfaces, covering your mouth when you cough, staying home when you’re sick and avoiding large gatherings.”
To ensure a prompt reply, Georgians should email https://www.loeffler.senate.gov/connect/email-kelly or call Sen. Loeffler’s D.C. office at 202-224-3643 or Atlanta office at 770-661-0999 in place of physical mail when possible.
For more information, visit https://www.loeffler.senate.gov/coronavirus.
