At polling places across Cobb County, election workers readied barricades and waiting areas to prepare for the possibility of record Election Day turnout — and with it, hourslong lines — for Georgia’s doubleheader of Senate runoffs.
But by Tuesday afternoon, many voters turned out to find little more than a few minutes between them and their booth.
At Mount Zion Methodist Church in east Cobb, a steady stream of voters entered around lunchtime, with a line of around 20 voters occasionally building up. But most were back in their cars in 15 minutes or less.
One Republican voter, who asked to be identified only as Ann, described her experience as “great,” saying she waited “no time at all.” The east Cobb resident was motivated to turn out by her desire to balance out the federal government by keeping a Republican Senate.
“Hopefully, there’s a little more compromise,” Ann said, citing what she sees as vagueness from President-elect Joe Biden on whether he would pursue measures like expanding the Supreme Court.
Ann supported President Donald Trump in November, but pushed back against his claims that Georgia’s elections were rigged.
“I just trust the system,” she said. She also disagreed with Trump’s demand that Gov. Brian Kemp resign his office, saying, “The public can fire or rehire them next go-around.”
Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger announced Tuesday afternoon the election was proceeding “smoothly” statewide, with “almost nonexistent wait times.”
“As of 12:45 p.m., no polling locations reported wait times longer than 30 minutes and only one location reported wait times longer than 20 minutes,” Raffensperger said.
Cobb County government also said as of 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, no major issues had been reported. One polling location in Powder Springs was ordered to stay open until 7:10 p.m. because of a brief delay in opening that morning.
The East Cobb Government Services Center saw similarly seamless operations. Most exiting voters reported they completed the entire process in around five minutes.
At the Smyrna Community Center and Marietta High School, lines were also nowhere to be found. Leaving the latter location, Chris Brown, a Marietta-based truck driver who delivers personal protective equipment and other medical supplies, said his experience was “simple and quick.”
Brown’s decision to support the Democratic candidates was based on his dissatisfaction with the incumbent Republicans’ COVID-19 response.
“The people that are in positions now, they dropped the ball on a lot of stuff,” Brown said. “That’s not just saying because one’s Republican and one’s Democrat … the people that are out here actually in COVID and having to deal with it — you know, nurses and all this stuff — these people that are on a daily basis out there, they’ve received nothing.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.