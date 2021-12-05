MARIETTA — Gary Black has a message for Republicans itching to unseat U.S. Senator Raphael Warnock: “Check my references.”
Speaking before members of the Cobb GOP Saturday morning, Black, Georgia’s three-term Commissioner of Agriculture and a candidate for U.S. Senate, said voters will have a stark choice in next year’s primary election. On the one hand, a proven leader; on the other, a political neophyte.
“This is a job,” Black said. “The first thing you must do when people apply is, you must have a background check. Google is a very powerful tool. I will stand for the background check.”
When longtime Republican Senator Johnny Isakson retired in 2019, an election was scheduled to determine who would serve the remainder of his term, which ends in 2022. Early this year, Warnock, a Democrat, narrowly defeated Republican Kelly Loeffler, whom Gov. Brian Kemp had appointed to serve between Isakson’s retirement and the election.
Warnock is seeking reelection, but several Republicans have stepped up to challenge him: Latham Saddler, an Atlanta banking executive and former Navy SEAL officer; Kelvin King, a small business owner and Air Force veteran also from Atlanta; journalist James Nestor, and attorney Jared Craig.
With their name-recognition, however, Walker and Black are considered the race’s frontrunners. Black has already won several statewide elections. Walker won the Heisman Trophy as a University of Georgia running back in 1982.
Saturday morning, Black told members of the Cobb GOP the country was in dire straits. There’s an “invasion” at the southern border. Inflation is higher than it’s been in decades. The county’s foreign policy is a “global embarrassment.”
“What is the solution? Georgians, we must fire Raphael Warnock!” he said to applause. “I am the only one in this race who can do that. There’s a track record.”
As laid out in his speech, that track record includes growing from $13 million to $67 million the amount of Georgia-grown produce in school lunches around the state and establishing a drive-through farmers market in Marietta early in the pandemic.
“I spoke with Steve ‘Thunder’ Tumlin when he called me last year in the middle of COVID, and he said, ‘I’m afraid my folks are not going to have food to eat. ... When are we going to get our farmers market back open?’” Black recalled. The market they set up in May 2020 featured four growers, each one of Georgia’s largest who sold a combined $300,000 worth of food.
“I put that together for Cobb County,” Black said. “It is that type of leadership we need in the United States Senate.”
Elizabeth Childress attended Saturday’s meeting of the Cobb GOP, and came away impressed with Black.
“He’s got a lot of experience,” she said, “and he seems to know how to win an election.”
Donna Willett disagreed. Democrats will make race an issue in the election, she said, and Republicans will need a candidate who can shrug off accusations of racism.
Candidates’ appeal “should be what you believe in, what you’ve done,” Willett said. But, “in our woke culture,” identity has taken center-stage, she lamented.
“I appreciate (Black’s) service,” she said. “I appreciate everything about him. But I just don’t see him as beating Warnock.”
So far, Walker has a massive lead, according to an internal poll obtained by Politico.
That poll found Walker had the support of almost 75% of respondents, people who would vote in the Republican primary next May. Another 6% said they would vote for Black, and 16% were undecided.
Walker has also secured endorsements from former President Donald Trump and the top two Republicans in the U.S. Senate: Mitch McConnell from Kentucky and Missouri’s John Thune.
Black, meanwhile, touts endorsements from former Gov. Nathan Deal, and more than 100 county commissioners and 76 sheriffs in Georgia.
Black did not mention allegations that Walker threatened his ex-wife on multiple occasions, an issue the commissioner of agriculture has called “disqualifying.” But Black did question his opponent’s approach to campaigning.
In October, Walker sat down with several business owners at The Red Eyed Mule in Marietta, one of several stops on a statewide listening tour. Black compared that Marietta visit to his own.
“I come to Cobb County to ask you individually, eyeball to eyeball, hand to hand, for your vote,” Black said. “Not coming in from the back in a kitchen and talking a little while and getting in a car and leaving.”
He did not mention, however, that Walker had, on a separate visit, come to speak before members of the Cobb GOP as well. That meeting had to be moved across the street from the Cobb GOP headquarters to Roswell Street Baptist Church, to accommodate the more than 400 people who attended.
