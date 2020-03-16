ATLANTA — U.S. Sen. David Perdue, R-Georgia, announced his offices will begin telework procedures starting today.
All staff will be available remotely in both Georgia and Washington, D.C.
“The health and safety of Georgians is my top priority,” Perdue said in a news release. “At this time, we have decided to take additional measures to protect the safety of our staff and the constituents we welcome into our offices every day. Our team remains fully operational and ready to assist the needs of all Georgians, and that will not change. We all play a role in combating the spread of this virus, so I urge everyone to be vigilant and take extra precautions now to keep our communities healthy.”
While Perdue’s team will be teleworking, spokesperson Cherie Gillan said staff members are ready and available to serve the needs of Georgians. Adjusting operations temporarily in order to ensure staff and others stay healthy will not affect the quality of service that constituents have come to expect when they contact Perdue’s offices, she said.
If you or someone you know needs assistance during this time, you can still contact Perdue's offices by phone or by email. For additional information, visit Perdue’s website, https://www.perdue.senate.gov/news/coronavirus-resources.
