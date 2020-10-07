MARIETTA — In front of a pink coach bus with the image of Amy Coney Barrett’s face on the side, Georgia's junior senator told onlookers the Senate plans to confirm Barrett to the Supreme Court before the upcoming election.
“I am so proud to stand up and fight for her nomination to the Supreme Court,” said U.S. Sen. Kelly Loeffler, R-Georgia. “We are going to keep pushing forward to make sure that we confirm Judge Amy Coney Barrett before Nov. 3.”
Loeffler joined dozens of women in the parking lot of the Cobb County Republican Party headquarters on Wednesday to launch a bus tour in support of Barrett, President Donald Trump’s nominee to replace Ruth Bader Ginsburg on the Supreme Court.
“I met with Amy Coney Barrett last week in Washington,” Loeffler said. “She will stand up and fight for the Constitution. She will apply the law as our Founding Fathers wrote it. She will make sure that we have the freedoms, the God-given rights that we enjoy in this country. We will protect the life of the unborn, our Second Amendment rights, our freedom of speech, our religious liberties.”
Loeffler touted the goals of the Concerned Women for America, the group leading the bus tour in support of Barrett’s nomination to the country’s highest court. She said the women on the tour — who wore black T-shirts that read “Women for Amy” — want to protect the country from “the left.”
“This bus is full of strong, conservative women — women who are fighting for our country, for our freedoms, for our way of life,” Loeffler said. “But look, the left wants to take that away from us, and they want to start with the Supreme Court. They want to shred the Constitution.”
Penny Nance, president and CEO of Concerned Women for America, said Marietta was the first stop on a tour across battleground states ahead of the Nov. 3 election. She said the pink bus will visit South Carolina, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Texas, other states and Washington, D.C.
“It’s key battleground states, important races and important places we need to be to make sure that conservative women have a voice,” Nance said.
According to Nance, the goal of the bus tour is not just to promote Barrett’s case for the high court, but also to rally voters ahead of November’s election.
“The main purpose of the bus tour is to educate and to really help conservative women find their voice on this Supreme Court pick,” she said. “But it’s also to help women at these stops remember that they need to pray for our country and that they need to vote.”
Nance said it was an honor to have Loeffler at their first stop in Marietta, and she said Barrett could be a voice for conservative women on the Supreme Court.
“We are excited for a woman who shares our values, who shares our experience in life, who is a mom with young children, to be able to be on the court and bring that perspective,” Nance said.
