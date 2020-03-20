State Sen. Kay Kirkpatrick, R-east Cobb, has confirmed she is the latest state lawmaker to come down with the coronavirus.
Earlier this week, state Sen. Brandon Beach, R-Alpharetta, confirmed he, too, tested positive for the virus.
In a Facebook post Friday, the lawmaker and doctor said she came down with symptoms last Saturday and immediately began to self-quarantine. She was tested for COVID-19 on Sunday, Kirkpatrick wrote, and the positive results came back on Friday.
"I have followed the strict protocol recommended by DPH and am comfortable that I have not put anyone at risk," her post reads.
"Although I am in the at-risk age group, I am blessed to be very healthy and thankful that I am recovering without complications. I will be happy to have immunity to this awful virus.
"I have learned a lot from this situation, including how kind my friends, neighbors and relatives are and I want to thank all of them. I probably won’t be answering a lot of posts right now so if you need me please call or email my office. Please follow the recommendations of DPH and CDC and continue social distancing, hand hygiene and surface cleaning. It matters!"
The Cobb GOP sent out its own Facebook post Friday night, asking people to keep Kirkpatrick in their thoughts and prayers.
I didn't read about any horrible symptoms so I'm hoping you had a mild case & will be out of the house REAL soon!!
