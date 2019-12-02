U.S. Sen. Johnny Isakson, R-Georgia, will deliver his farewell address on the Senate floor Tuesday afternoon, which viewers throughout Cobb County can see live on the internet.
Isakson, 74, who lives in east Cobb, is retiring at the end of this year, three years before his term ends, due to ongoing health problems.
He announced his retirement at the end of August, giving Gov. Brian Kemp the opportunity to appoint a replacement of his choosing.
“I am leaving a job I love because my health challenges are taking their toll on me, my family and my staff,” Isakson said in a news release Aug. 28.
Isakson’s farewell address in the Senate chamber will start around 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday, subject to Senate proceedings, and will be followed by a formal Senate tribute led by Sen. David Perdue, R-Georgia, according to a news release from Isakson’s press secretary Marie Hodge Gordon.
Isakson’s speech and the following tributes from other senators can be viewed live on the internet at https://www.senate.gov/floor/.
Those with Cable-Satellite Public Affairs Network (C-SPAN2) can also watch it live on television, Gordon said Monday.
“His resignation will bring to a close a 45-year career in public service,” she said.
Isakson holds the distinction of being the only Georgian ever to have been elected to the state House, state Senate, U.S. House and U.S. Senate, his website biography states, adding that in 2016 he also became the first Georgia Republican ever to be elected to a third term in the U.S. Senate.
For a third consecutive term, Isakson is chairman of both the Senate Ethics Committee and the Senate Veterans’ Affairs Committee, and remains the only Republican in the Senate chairing two committees.
He also serves on the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee, the Senate Finance Committee and the Senate Foreign Relations Committee.
A successful businessman with 40-plus years in the real estate industry, Isakson has built a record of public service to Georgia and the nation, entering politics in 1974 and serving for 17 years in the Georgia Legislature.
Kemp has yet to announce Isakson’s replacement, although rumors suggest he is primed to appoint financial services executive Kelly Loeffler to the role, against President Donald Trump’s reported preference for U.S. Rep. Doug Collins, R-Gainesville.
