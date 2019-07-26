U.S. Sen. Johnny Isakson, R-Georgia, says he's looking forward to sleeping in his own bed and getting back to work after being released from WellStar Kennestone Hospital in Marietta on Friday.
Isakson was admitted to the hospital on July 20 for inpatient rehabilitation after falling and fracturing four ribs at his Washington, D.C. apartment, according to Amanda Maddox, a spokeswoman from his office.
Maddox said Isakson is making "good progress in his recovery" and will continue to work with WellStar doctors on an outpatient basis for his rehabilitation.
“I am doing much better thanks to the excellent medical care and rehabilitation services I have received,” Isakson said. “All of the thoughtful messages of support have kept my spirits high, and I thank everyone who has lifted me up during this time.”
Isakson will remain in Georgia next week and plans to return to D.C. after the August work period in the state, Maddox said.
