The Cobb Chamber will host the 67th annual Atlanta Regional Military Affairs Council Military Appreciation luncheon on Nov. 12 with Sen. David Perdue as the keynote speaker.
Presented by ARMAC, the luncheon is a celebration of Cobb’s military community, recognizing the service and sacrifices of the men and women in uniform. A highlight of the event will be the presentation of the 2019 USO Patriot of the Year Award.
For the 116th Congress, Sen. Perdue serves on the Armed Forces committee, as well as the banking, agricultural and budget committees.
When first elected in 2014, Sen. Perdue was the only Fortune 500 CEO in Congress. He has over 40 years of business experience as the former CEO of Reebok and Dollar General stores.
The 2019 ARMAC luncheon is sponsored in part by Lockheed Martin Aeronautics Company, Adventure Outdoors, USO, Development Authority of Cobb County, Atlanta Marriott Northwest at Galleria, Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta, First Command, Northside Hospital and Vinings Bank.
Individual tickets are $60. Tables of 10 are $500. Table purchases include nine seats for the individual, plus one seat for a military representative. There is also the option to make a donation of $60 for a military member to attend. The 2019 event will be held at the Cobb Galleria Centre, with registration starting at 10:30 a.m. and the event taking place from 11 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.
For sponsorship information, contact Mary Karras at mkarras@cobbchamber.org or 770-859-2341.
For more information, visit www.cobbchamber.org/armac or contact Joel Blockton, Military Programs manager, at jblockton@cobbchamber.org or 770-859-2348.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.