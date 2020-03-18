The MDJ received the following news release Wednesday night:
State Sen. Brandon Beach, R-Alpharetta, announced this evening that he has tested positive for the coronavirus and is in quarantine at his home for at least the next 14 days. Beach was last at the Capitol for Monday’s special session.
“After experiencing a fever and cough, I sought medical attention last week,” Beach said. “The diagnosis I was given was not coronavirus, but I did get tested for it on Saturday. With medication, I felt better by Monday and thought I was in the clear. Today, however, my test came back positive.
“For now, I’m at home. I continue to suffer from a fever and cough, but I’m following doctor’s orders, including the admonition to stay away from the hospital unless it becomes difficult to breathe. I know many Georgians are praying hard as we weather this crisis together, and frankly, I’d ask that they pray for me, as well as all the others in our state who are going through this right now — and those who soon will.
“I know I face a difficult two weeks, but I’ll work to keep everyone updated on my progress. With the support of my wife — who is keeping a safe distance and so far doesn’t have symptoms — and my family and friends, I know I’ll get through this and get back to work for my constituents.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.