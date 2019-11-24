The best things come in pairs, which is certainly true for the double set of Boland twins.
Identical twin sisters Colleen and Margaret (“Maggie”), 17-year-old seniors at Marietta High School, and their identical twin brothers Jack and Padraig (“Paddy”), 14-year-old MHS freshmen, support the theory that identical twins share special bonds, interests and preferences.
Thanksgiving is bound to create special memories for the Marietta family because the girls share a lead role as the Snow Queen in the Georgia Metropolitan Dance Theater’s Nutcracker ballet over Thanksgiving weekend and the boys are gearing up to run their personal best in the MUST Ministries’ Gobble Jog.
“This is going to be our 17th Gobble Jog,” said dad, Mike Boland. “We wouldn’t miss it for anything.”
This year’s Nutcracker tradition will be bittersweet as it marks their daughters’ last year dancing in the GMDT Company. “I enrolled them in ballet classes up at the Square when they were 2 years old,” said mom, Susan Boland.
“I can’t wait to see them in this big role. They will be beautiful,” Susan said.
When asked what roles were most memorable — besides sharing their upcoming role as Snow Queen — the sisters are in agreement. “Mine would have to be dancing as the Columbine (also known as the Kissing Doll),” recalled Maggie.
“And I’d have to say when I was the Soldier Doll that same year,” Colleen said. “We danced our parts right after each other.”
In addition to dance, the sisters also share a love of service to others in their community. Maggie is president of the MHS Key Club and Colleen serves as vice president. The club is affiliated with the Marietta Kiwanis and the girls volunteer with the Flag Project each year, placing US flags around Cobb County on six nationally-recognized holidays each year.
They also worked together to plant a Victory Garden at the Marietta Air Museum. Vegetables harvested from the garden are shared with students and families as part of the Marietta Student Success Center. The girls also share a part-time job on the Marietta Square for sister companies Doodlebugz and Lizards and Lollipops. Both participated in WellStar’s Volunteen program this past summer, exploring possible careers in the health care field. They decided to apply to the same colleges, both hoping to pursue a major in nursing in order to follow in the footsteps of their mother and aunts, who are nurses.
Like their sisters, the Boland twin boys share a special bond as athletes — often vying for “home bragging rights” for their cross country race times during the fall season and competing again during track season in the spring.
“Our boys love playing any sport together. Right now, they are enjoying playing frisbee golf together over at Oregon Park,” Susan said.
Both sets of twins volunteer together as Altar Servers at their parish, St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Marietta.
“I always thought it was interesting that they even share the same food favorites when it comes to Thanksgiving dinner,” Susan said. “They all love my stuffing the best.”
