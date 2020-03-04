030320_MDJ_Voting4.jpg (copy)
Voters and poll workers filtered in and out of the main Cobb elections office on Whitlock Avenue in Marietta on a rainy Monday as advance voting in the March 24 presidential primary got underway. Advance voting continues through March 20, but voters won't have an opportunity to choose among the candidates who have qualified this week until early voting in the general primary, nonpartisan and special elections begins April 27.

 Staff - Thomas Hartwell

On Wednesday, U.S. and state representatives and senators saw a number of challengers file in the races to unseat them. At the local level, no Republicans materialized, perhaps put off by the rain, but six Democrats went to their county party's field office on Cherokee Street to make their candidacies official. 

Here are the local candidates who have qualified this week. Incumbents are denoted by an (i) following their names.

Cobb Board of Commissioners

Chairman

Mike Boyce, Republican (i)

Ricci Mason, Republican

Larry Savage, Republican

District 2

Fitz Johnson, Republican

Kevin Nicholas, Republican

Jerica Richardson, Democrat

Andy Smith, Republican

District 4

Monica DeLancy, Democrat

Shelia Edwards, Democrat

Jonathan Hunt, Democrat

Angelia Pressley, Democrat

Cobb Board of Education

Post 1

Lynn Lafferty, Democrat

Randy Scamihorn, Republican (i)

Post 5

Tammy Andress, Democrat

David Banks, Republican (i)

Matt Harper, Republican

Julia Hurtado, Democrat

Shelley O’Malley, Republican

Post 7

Brad Wheeler, Republican (i)

Cobb Sheriff

Gregory Gilstrap, Democrat

James Herndon, Democrat

Neil Warren, Republican (i)

Cobb Superior Court (nonpartisan)

For the seat held by Judge Childs

Kimberly Childs (i)

For the seat held by Judge Staley

Mary E. Staley (i)

For the seat held by Judge Poole

Greg Poole (i)

For the seat held by retiring Judge Schuster

John Robert Greco

Jason Marbutt

Gregory Shenton

For the seat held by retiring Judge Ingram

Kellie Hill

Daniele C. Johnson

For the seat held by Judge Green

Reuben Green (i)

For the seat held by Judge Kell

Tain Kell (i)

Clerk of Cobb Superior Court

Rebecca Keaton, Republican (i)

Nancy Syrop, Democrat

Connie Taylor, Democrat

Cobb County State Court (nonpartisan)

Division 1, Post 1

Allison Barnes Salter (i)

Division 1, Post 2

Maria B. Golick (i)

Division 1, Post 3

John Morgan (i)

Division 1, Post 4

Jane P. Manning (i)

Division 1, Post 6

Joseph B. Atkins

Trina Griffiths

Scott Halperin

Mazi Mazloom

Diana M. Simmons

David R. Willingham

Division 1, Post 7

Carl W. Bowers (i)

Division 2, Post 2

Marsha Lake (i)

Division 2, Post 5

Eric Brewton (i)

Chief Magistrate Judge

Brendan F. Murphy (i)

Clerk of Cobb State Court

Angie Davis, Republican (i)

Judge of the Probate Court

Kelli L. Wolk (i)

Cobb County Tax Commissioner

Carla Jackson, Republican (i)

Georgia House of Representatives

District 34

Bert Reeves, Republican (i)

Priscilla G. Smith, Democrat

District 35

Ed Setzler, Republican (i)

Lisa Campbell, Democrat

Kyle Rinaudo, Democrat

District 36

Ginny Ehrhart, Republican (i)

James Francis Ryner, Democrat

District 37

Mary Frances Williams, Democrat (i) 

Rose Wing, Republican

District 38

David Wilkerson, Democrat (i)

District 39

Terry Alexis Cummings, Democrat

Jim Hickey, Republican 

Erica Thomas, Democrat (i)

District 40

Taryn Chilivis Bowman, Republican

Erick Eugene Allen, Democrat (i)

District 41

Stephen M. George, Jr., Republican

Michael Smith, Democrat (i)

District 42

Teri Anulewicz, Democrat (i)

District 43

Sharon Cooper, Republican (i)

Luisa Wakeman, Democrat

District 44

Connie Dicicco, Democrat

Don L. Parsons, Republican (i)

District 45

Matt Dollar, Republican (i)

Sara Tindall Ghazal, Democrat

District 46

John Carson, Republican (i)

Caroline L. Holko, Democrat

Shirley Ritchie, Democrat

District 53

Sheila Jones, Democrat (i)

District 61

Roger Bruce, Democrat (i)

Georgia Senate

District 6

Harrison Lance, Republican

District 14

Bruce Thompson, Republican (i)

District 32

Kay Kirkpatrick, Republican (i)

Christine Triebsch, Democrat

District 33

Michael “Doc” Rhett, Democrat (i)

District 37

Vanessa Parker, Democrat

Lindsey Tippins, Republican (i)

District 38

Michael Carson, Democrat

Tania Robinson, Democrat

Horacena Tate, Democrat (i)

U.S. House of Representatives

District 6

Karen Handel, Republican

Lucy McBath, Democrat (i)

Paulette Smith, Republican

District 11

Barry Loudermilk, Republican (i)

Dana Barrett, Democrat

District 13

Caesar Gonzales, Republican

Becky E. Hites, Republican

Jannquell Peters, Democrat

David Scott, Democrat (i)

