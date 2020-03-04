On Wednesday, U.S. and state representatives and senators saw a number of challengers file in the races to unseat them. At the local level, no Republicans materialized, perhaps put off by the rain, but six Democrats went to their county party's field office on Cherokee Street to make their candidacies official.
Here are the local candidates who have qualified this week. Incumbents are denoted by an (i) following their names.
Cobb Board of Commissioners
Chairman
Mike Boyce, Republican (i)
Ricci Mason, Republican
Larry Savage, Republican
District 2
Fitz Johnson, Republican
Kevin Nicholas, Republican
Jerica Richardson, Democrat
Andy Smith, Republican
District 4
Monica DeLancy, Democrat
Shelia Edwards, Democrat
Jonathan Hunt, Democrat
Angelia Pressley, Democrat
Cobb Board of Education
Post 1
Lynn Lafferty, Democrat
Randy Scamihorn, Republican (i)
Post 5
Tammy Andress, Democrat
David Banks, Republican (i)
Matt Harper, Republican
Julia Hurtado, Democrat
Shelley O’Malley, Republican
Post 7
Brad Wheeler, Republican (i)
Cobb Sheriff
Gregory Gilstrap, Democrat
James Herndon, Democrat
Neil Warren, Republican (i)
Cobb Superior Court (nonpartisan)
For the seat held by Judge Childs
Kimberly Childs (i)
For the seat held by Judge Staley
Mary E. Staley (i)
For the seat held by Judge Poole
Greg Poole (i)
For the seat held by retiring Judge Schuster
John Robert Greco
Jason Marbutt
Gregory Shenton
For the seat held by retiring Judge Ingram
Kellie Hill
Daniele C. Johnson
For the seat held by Judge Green
Reuben Green (i)
For the seat held by Judge Kell
Tain Kell (i)
Clerk of Cobb Superior Court
Rebecca Keaton, Republican (i)
Nancy Syrop, Democrat
Connie Taylor, Democrat
Cobb County State Court (nonpartisan)
Division 1, Post 1
Allison Barnes Salter (i)
Division 1, Post 2
Maria B. Golick (i)
Division 1, Post 3
John Morgan (i)
Division 1, Post 4
Jane P. Manning (i)
Division 1, Post 6
Joseph B. Atkins
Trina Griffiths
Scott Halperin
Mazi Mazloom
Diana M. Simmons
David R. Willingham
Division 1, Post 7
Carl W. Bowers (i)
Division 2, Post 2
Marsha Lake (i)
Division 2, Post 5
Eric Brewton (i)
Chief Magistrate Judge
Brendan F. Murphy (i)
Clerk of Cobb State Court
Angie Davis, Republican (i)
Judge of the Probate Court
Kelli L. Wolk (i)
Cobb County Tax Commissioner
Carla Jackson, Republican (i)
Georgia House of Representatives
District 34
Bert Reeves, Republican (i)
Priscilla G. Smith, Democrat
District 35
Ed Setzler, Republican (i)
Lisa Campbell, Democrat
Kyle Rinaudo, Democrat
District 36
Ginny Ehrhart, Republican (i)
James Francis Ryner, Democrat
District 37
Mary Frances Williams, Democrat (i)
Rose Wing, Republican
District 38
David Wilkerson, Democrat (i)
District 39
Terry Alexis Cummings, Democrat
Jim Hickey, Republican
Erica Thomas, Democrat (i)
District 40
Taryn Chilivis Bowman, Republican
Erick Eugene Allen, Democrat (i)
District 41
Stephen M. George, Jr., Republican
Michael Smith, Democrat (i)
District 42
Teri Anulewicz, Democrat (i)
District 43
Sharon Cooper, Republican (i)
Luisa Wakeman, Democrat
District 44
Connie Dicicco, Democrat
Don L. Parsons, Republican (i)
District 45
Matt Dollar, Republican (i)
Sara Tindall Ghazal, Democrat
District 46
John Carson, Republican (i)
Caroline L. Holko, Democrat
Shirley Ritchie, Democrat
District 53
Sheila Jones, Democrat (i)
District 61
Roger Bruce, Democrat (i)
Georgia Senate
District 6
Harrison Lance, Republican
District 14
Bruce Thompson, Republican (i)
District 32
Kay Kirkpatrick, Republican (i)
Christine Triebsch, Democrat
District 33
Michael “Doc” Rhett, Democrat (i)
District 37
Vanessa Parker, Democrat
Lindsey Tippins, Republican (i)
District 38
Michael Carson, Democrat
Tania Robinson, Democrat
Horacena Tate, Democrat (i)
U.S. House of Representatives
District 6
Karen Handel, Republican
Lucy McBath, Democrat (i)
Paulette Smith, Republican
District 11
Barry Loudermilk, Republican (i)
Dana Barrett, Democrat
District 13
Caesar Gonzales, Republican
Becky E. Hites, Republican
Jannquell Peters, Democrat
David Scott, Democrat (i)
