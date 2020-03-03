On Tuesday, the race for control of the Cobb Board of Commissioners heated up. Joining incumbent Mike Boyce and challenger Larry Savage, both of whom filed paperwork Monday to run for county chairman, was former county police officer Ricci Mason. Three Republican candidates also joined the race to represent east Cobb on the Board of Commissioners. In January, the district's longtime representative, Bob Ott, announced he would not seek reelection.

Here are the local candidates who have qualified this week. Incumbents are denoted by an (i) following their names. 

Cobb Board of Commissioners

Chairman 

Mike Boyce, Republican (i)

Ricci Mason, Republican

Larry Savage, Republican 

District 2

Fitz Johnson, Republican 

Kevin Nicholas, Republican

Jerica Richardson, Democrat

Andy Smith, Republican 

District 4

Shelia Edwards, Democrat

Jonathan Hunt, Democrat

Cobb Board of Education

Post 1

Randy Scamihorn, Republican (i)

Post 5

Tammy Andress, Democrat

David Banks, Republican (i)

Matt Harper, Republican 

Shelley O'Malley, Republican

Post 7

Brad Wheeler, Republican (i) 

Cobb Sheriff 

Gregory Gilstrap, Democrat

Neil Warren, Republican (i)

Cobb Superior Court (nonpartisan) 

For the seat held by Judge Childs 

Kimberly Childs (i)

For the seat held by Judge Staley

Mary E. Staley (i)

For the seat held by Judge Poole

Greg Poole (i)

For the seat held by retiring Judge Schuster 

John Robert Greco

Jason Marbutt

Gregory Shenton

For the seat held by retiring Judge Ingram

Kellie Hill

Daniele C. Johnson

For the seat held by Judge Green

Reuben Green (i)

For the seat held by Judge Kell

Tain Kell (i)

Clerk of Cobb Superior Court

Rebecca Keaton, Republican (i)  

Nancy Syrop, Democrat

Cobb County State Court (nonpartisan)

Division 1, Post 1

Allison Barnes Salter (i)

Division 1, Post 2

Maria B. Golick (i)

Division 1, Post 3

John Morgan (i)

Division 1, Post 4

Jane P. Manning (i)

Division 1, Post 6

Joseph B. Atkins

Trina Griffiths

Scott Halperin

Mazi Mazloom

David R. Willingham

Division 1, Post 7

Carl W. Bowers (i)

Division 2, Post 2

Marsha Lake (i)

Division 2, Post 5

Eric Brewton (i)

Chief Magistrate Judge

Brendan F. Murphy (i)

Clerk of Cobb State Court

Angie Davis, Republican (i)

Judge of the Probate Court

Kelli L. Wolk (i)

Cobb County Tax Commissioner 

Carla Jackson, Republican (i)

Georgia House of Representatives 

District 34

Bert Reeves, Republican (i)

Priscilla G. Smith, Democrat

District 35

Ed Setzler, Republican (i)

Lisa Campbell, Democrat

Kyle Rinaudo, Democrat

District 36

Ginny Ehrhart, Republican (i)

District 37

Rose Wing, Republican 

District 38

David Wilkerson, Democrat (i)

District 39

Terry Alexis Cummings, Democrat

Erica Thomas, Democrat (i)

District 40

Taryn Chilivis Bowman, Republican

Erick Eugene Allen, Democrat (i)  

District 42

Teri Anulewicz, Democrat (i)

District 43

Sharon Cooper, Republican (i) 

Luisa Wakeman, Democrat

District 44

Don L. Parsons, Republican (i)

District 45

Matt Dollar, Republican (i) 

Sara Tindall Ghazal, Democrat

District 46

John Carson, Republican (i)

Caroline L. Holko, Democrat

Shirley Ritchie, Democrat

District 53

Sheila Jones, Democrat (i)

District 61

Roger Bruce, Democrat (i)

Georgia Senate 

District 6

Harrison Lance, Republican

District 14

Bruce Thompson, Republican (i)

District 32

Kay Kirkpatrick, Republican (i)

District 33

Michael "Doc" Rhett, Democrat (i)

District 37

Lindsey Tippins, Republican (i)

District 38

Michael Carson, Democrat

Tania Robinson, Democrat

Horacena Tate, Democrat (i)

U.S. House of Representatives 

District 6

Lucy McBath, Democrat (i)

Karen Handel, Republican 

District 11

Barry Loudermilk, Republican (i)

Dana Barrett, Democrat

District 13

Becky E. Hites, Republican

Jannquell Peters, Democrat

David Scott, Democrat (i) 

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.