Cobb County has released a list of parks and trails set to reopen Saturday, April 25 and issued guidelines for those who plan on visiting.
The list encompasses parks in each of the county's four districts, but the guidelines are few: namely, that people adhere to social distancing recommendations -- people should stay at least six feet away from each other — and wear masks.
The county closed all parks March 23 over fears that the warm, spring weather would attract large groups of people and potentially fuel the spread of the coronavirus.
Saturday, the county will reopen passive parks, or those without amenities like playgrounds, ballparks, soccer fields or tennis centers, according to county spokesman Ross Cavitt.
Such parks "allow for more social distancing under public health guidelines," he said.
They include:
- Allatoona Creek Park at 5690 Old Stilesboro Road, Acworth
- Camp McDonald at 2726 Watts Drive, Kennesaw
- Ebenezer Downs Park at 4057 Ebenezer Road, Marietta
- Furr Family Park at Old Westside Road, Austell
- Green Meadows Preserve at 3780 Dallas Highway, Marietta
- Heritage Park at 60 Fontaine Road, Mableton
- Hyde Farm at 721 Hyde Road, Marietta
- Kemp Family Park at 4331 Burnt Hickory Road, Acworth
- Old Clarkdale Park at 5195 Clark Street, Austell
- Price Park at 4715 Stilesboro Road, Acworth
- Schmidt Park at 451 Anderson Road, Marietta
- Shoupade property at 4770 Oakdale Road, Smyrna
- Stout Park at 5315 Brownsville Road, Powder Springs
- Trolley Line Park at 4700 North Church Lane, Smyrna
In addition, the county will reopen the following trails:
- Silver Comet Trail
- Noonday Creek Trail
- Bob Callen Trail
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.