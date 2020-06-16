County nonprofits reported a surge in people requesting food following government-imposed stay-at-home orders meant to slow the spread of the coronavirus. May 12, the Cobb County Board of Commissioners voted to make $1 million available to nonprofits for the purchase of food and the means of distributing and storing it. All told, 33 organizations applied for grants totaling $1.6 million. On June 9, commissioners approved the list of organizations to receive a slice of the money. Consulting firm W. Frank Newton, Inc. is receiving $65,000 for vetting the applications and divvying the funds. Here is the list of nonprofits and the amounts awarded:
- McEachern Memorial UMC Food Pantry/Feed the Lambs: $33,577.30
- Loving Arms Cancer Outreach: $65,000.00
- St. Vincent de Paul of Georgia: $55,000.00
- Powder Springs First United Methodist Church: $18,000.00
- HOPE Family Resource Center Inc.: $5,000.00
- Cumberland Community Church: $45,000.00
- Cobb Schools Foundation: $50,000.00
- Food Security for America, Inc.: $7,540.50
- Cobb & Douglas Health Foundation: $12,500.00
- Blue Thanksgiving, Inc.: $1,750.00
- Kennesaw State University Foundation, Inc.: $2,000.00
- The Marietta Schools Foundation, Inc.: $37,830.50
- MUST Ministries, Inc. $60,000.00
- Devereux Georgia: $78,078.00
- South Cobb Council of PTA: $2,755.39
- Mars Hill Presbyterian Church: $1,000.00
- Kidz2Leaders: $5,000.00
- Sheltering Arms Early Education and Family Centers: $10,000.00
- The Center for Children & Young Adults: $5,580.00
- Sweetwater Mission Inc.: $90,000.00
- C3 Ministries Inc.: $5,000.00
- Noonday Baptist Association Inc.: $61,738.32
- The Salvation Army Cobb/Douglas Corps: $75,000.00
- The YMCA of Metro Atlanta: $70,000.00
- Ser Familia, Inc.: $50,000.00
- Providence Community Baptist Church: $8,800.00
- The Davis Direction Foundation, Inc.: $12,500.00
- Family Life Restoration Center, Inc.: $17,500.00
- Acworth United Methodist Church: $6,000.00
- The Extension: $8,350.00
- Zion Keepers Inc.: $60,000.00
- Reflections of Trinity: $37,500.00
- Sting, Inc.: $2,000.00
