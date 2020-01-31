Cobb school district officials say Sedalia Park Elementary School was placed on a brief lockdown Thursday afternoon when a parent reported an adult with what looked like a gun in their car.
District spokeswoman Nan Kiel said the adult was reportedly sitting on the hood of a car drinking a beer and appeared to have a firearm in their vehicle. Kiel said Principal Tiffany Jackson placed the school on lockdown immediately while police investigated, but officers were unable to locate a weapon.
The lockdown lasted about 15 minutes near the end of the day, and the principal informed parents of the incident at the end of the school day, according to district communication officials.
In a voicemail to parents obtained by the MDJ, Jackson said "there was a parent who made a poor choice in the bus port" but that the situation was under control at all times. The principal called the lockdown a formality, adding that security measures were in place quickly, though there was never a threat to the campus.
But some parents say the incident left them with questions.
Reeve McNamara is a Sedalia Park parent and executive director of the American Board of Professional Liability Attorneys. McNamara said he'd received conflicting information from other parents before he received a briefing from district officials. And when that voicemail came in, he said it was much too vague for his liking.
"When I arrived at 3:30 p.m. to pick up my children from their (After School Enrichment Program) there were four police cars in the parking lot and the lockdown had been lifted," he said, adding that he received the principal's voicemail about 20 minutes later. "I was waiting to pick my children up, who were still in the classroom and sat on the benches in the foyer with other parents. The release was delayed due to the lockdown. While we were waiting, the principal came out and sort of explained why there was a lockdown, stating she could not go into detail for privacy reasons."
That last part, Reeve said, is what he takes issue with.
While district communications officials told the MDJ they have to be exceedingly cautious with what information they give the public for privacy reasons during a range of incidents, Reeve said privacy concerns are too easy an excuse.
"For example, confirm if there was a firearm. If there is an outside threat involving a firearm, I want to know what happened. This is not a privacy issue as the perpetrator is not a student," he said. "Taking the school at its word, that it has been 'handled' is not very reassuring as they will not tell us exactly what the threat specifically was."
Ultimately, the district did send out information to parents shortly after the incident, but Reeve said lack of specifics in incidents like these are bothersome. He said he'd like to see the district be as transparent and specific as possible in the future.
"If an incident occurs, especially in this realm, there are bound to be rumors that will be far more damaging for the publicity of the (school district) than if the school were to address the issue head on with the parents/caregivers and the media," he said.
