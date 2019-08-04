The Marietta Public Safety Committee voted unanimously Tuesday to approve spending just over $52,000 to beef up security at City Hall.
The funds will be used to secure doors leading to offices and install keypads for employees to use. If the plan passes the full council, citizens will be able to enter the lobby but will need to be buzzed in to the areas where employees work.
Marietta Police Department Major Tanya Twaddell, who presented three security plans to the committee, said those who have business with the city will still be able to take care of it.
“If a citizen comes up, whether it’s to HR or Parks and Rec or the City Manager’s office and is standing there at the door, they’re going to be let in,” she said. “It reduces the surprise on the employees that are working that suddenly just have somebody standing in front of them. Unless their behavior at that very moment is throwing up red flags, they’re going to be let inside.”
Discussions of security at the government building were ramped up last year after a man was arrested for allegedly trying to bring a gun into the city’s municipal court building and threatening to shoot people. Employees said that suspect had also caused trouble around City Hall on several occasions, and workers said other interactions with members of the public had become heated.
After that, the council moved to hire two retired police officers to sit in the lobby at City Hall and keep an eye on people coming in.
City Manager Bill Bruton said employees have told him the officers make them feel safer on the job and that they have been used to de-escalate situations.
“They have been used a couple times where folks have had situations where — nothing real bad, thankfully — but a couple situations where somebody was getting a little upset about something, so they would call them up to the location, and it’s worked very well,” he said.
The city is expected to keep those officers on whether or not the council approves the new measures.
The $52,000 plan Twaddell presented was the least expensive of the three plans the department devised.
The other plans would have installed security checkpoints outside city hall where people would need to be screened before entry. Those plans came with price tags ranging from $392,000 to $581,000.
Councilman Reggie Copeland, who chairs the committee, voted to approve it alongside its other members, Councilman Johnny Walker and Councilwoman Cheryl Richardson. But Copeland said he is not sure it goes far enough.
“If someone comes in with a weapon, with option No. 1, there’s really no way to detect that,” he said. “That would be a great concern. … I think what we’re doing is proactive, it’s a good thing. Option 1 does save us money, but my question would be does it really do what we need it to do?”
Other council members said going with the plan will not preclude taking additional security measures if the threat level increases.
The full council is expected to vote on the plan at its Aug. 14 meeting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.