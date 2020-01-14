A woman tasked with guarding a Cumberland hair extension supplier stole from it instead, according to an arrest warrant.
Police said Alexis Meleanus Mitchell was caught on camera burglarizing Celebrity Fashion Hair at Cumberland Riverwood Center, located at 3350 Riverwood Parkway Suite 1900 at about 7:30 p.m. on Nov. 17.
“Said accused entered without permission or reason, turned the light on, then stopped when she observed a security camera that was installed after some recent thefts,” the warrant reads.
Police said Mitchell tried to turn the camera so it would not see her, but failed to account for her reflection in a nearby window.
“Said accused can be observed in a window reflection walking over to the drawers where product is stored, these are the same drawers product had been stolen from in the previous weeks,” the warrant reads. “Said accused is back on frame in the camera as she searches through drawers on the lower right hand side of the footage.”
Store staff told police a recent inventory had shown around $3,700 worth of hair extensions missing. Staff turned over the video footage along with images from Mitchell’s social media accounts, according to a police report.
Police said the thefts at the office stopped after the incident was caught on camera.
Mitchell is charged with second degree burglary, a felony. She has not been booked into the Cobb County Adult Detention Center, according to the Cobb County Sheriff’s Department website.
